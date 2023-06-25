Sunday Evening First To Know Forecast (06/25/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A much drier day today compared to much of the past week has allowed high temperatures to climb into the low to mid 90s across the region today. Passing clouds will continue into the night tonight with temperatures dipping into the low to mid 70s by sunrise. An isolated chance at a shower exists overnight tonight into tomorrow morning, before storm chances become more scattered in the afternoon. A marginal 1/5 risk for severe weather exists for the day tomorrow, with damaging winds and a chance at isolated hail the main threats. Due to saturated grounds from excessive rainfall the past week, where heavy rain develops there can be a chance for local flooding. Tomorrow will not be a complete washout, with enough periods of sun throughout the day to bring our highs into the low 90s. A drier pattern is on the way for midweek, but temperatures will soar into the mid and upper 90s by the end of the week.