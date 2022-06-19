Sunday evening First To Know forecast (06/19/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Sunday evening!

We have some storms passing by along the Suwanee River area, coastal Wakulla, and Apalachicola River area with winds reaching about 40mph or so. Be mindful of any loose objects or tree limbs being knocked down. These storms will clear out into the evening with our temperatures dropping into the lower 70s for your lows. Tomorrow, we can expect to have sunshine throughout most of the day with a few passing clouds possible. Our temperatures will be in the mid 90s for your highs. Throughout next week though, we continue to see mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the triple digits by midweek for those highs. Rain chances will increase back up again by the end of next week. Make sure you stay hydrated and stay in the shade or air conditioning as much as you can.

Christian Palacio

Another heat advisory is in effect until 8PM this evening for feels-like values reaching anywhere from 107° to 112°.

