Sunday Evening First To Know Forecast (06/18/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Scattered storms have developed to the west of our viewing area this afternoon and will move through the region around the mid-afternoon to evening hours. Some of these storms have reached severe limits, with damaging winds and hail the biggest threat. A scattered 2/5 risk for severe weather exists in western portions of our viewing area, just to the west of Tallahassee and including Bainbridge. Overnight scattered storms will make way for passing clouds into the early morning hours. Lows will fall into the mid 70s across much of the region, with a scattered chance for storms returning tomorrow morning. Tomorrow afternoon the threat of severe weather returns to the region again with a 2/5 scattered risk at damaging winds, hail, and an isolated tornado for the entire region. Make sure to have multiple ways to receive alerts in the event a tornado warning is issued. Saturated ground from heavy rainfall the past few days will make flood-prone areas more sensitive to flooding. Locally heavy rain can help exacerbate flooding situations. Highs will warm into the low 90s for much of the region tomorrow, with isolated locations with early storms and cloud cover reaching the upper 80s. The wet and stormy pattern continues into the week ahead.