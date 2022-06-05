Sunday evening First To Know forecast (06/05/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Showers and storms will continue on until the evening before the rain clears away overnight. It's going to continue to muggy in the night, into the morning. Our lows for tonight will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. For Monday, scattered storms are expected to come in from our east, with heavy downpours at times, kicking off in the afternoon and into the evening. It will start to clear out as we transition to Tuesday with a high pressure system coming in from the Gulf of Mexico, helping diminish precipitation chances for the next couple of days. Our highs will be in the low to mid 90s as we get into the middle of the work week.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First To Know Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.