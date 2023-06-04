Sunday Evening First To Know Forecast (06/04/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Scattered storms have popped up on radar this afternoon mostly to the south of I-10 in the Big Bend region. At times, some have crossed severe limits due to strong winds. These storms have kept much of the Big Bend in the mid to upper 70s today, with Southern Georgia counties climbing into the mid to upper 80s. The scattered chance for storms will continue for the region, mainly south of I-10, before winding down around sunset. A drier air mass to the north of the area will move its way in overnight, helping to cool lows into the mid 60s overnight tonight, and drying out the atmosphere. Waking up tomorrow, there will be abundant sunshine that will continue throughout most of the day. Rain chances fall to 10% for the day tomorrow, while sunny skies will allow for temperatures to climb into the upper 80s and low 90s across the region. A wind shift from the northeast on Monday from generally south on Tuesday will help increase humidity and storm chances starting late Tuesday afternoon, bringing conditions closer to typical June weather for the middle and end of the week.