Sunday evening First To Know Forecast (05/29/22)

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Sunday! Expect partly cloudy skies this evening with some stray showers! It'll be mild with low temperatures in the mid 60's by Monday morning.

Memorial Day Monday will feature a blend of sunshine and clouds. By the afternoon, there could be a few scattered pop-up showers and thunderstorms. It will not be a washout by any means, just keep an eye out if you'll be BBQ-ing outside or at the pool! High temperatures should climb into the upper 80's to low 90's.

Humidity will begin to increase this week! Each day is going to offer a mix of sunshine and clouds. It will start to resemble that typical summertime pattern with daily afternoon storm chances. High temperatures will generally be in the low 90's this week.

A potential area of low pressure in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico has a low chance of development through the middle and late week period, according to the National Hurricane Center. It is forecast to move to the east, towards Cuba, and not have any impacts on our local weather. Stay tuned for the latest updates on the tropics as hurricane season kicks off June 1st.