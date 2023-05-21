Sunday Evening First To Know Forecast (05/28/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Scattered storms popping up on the radar this evening will continue to bring pockets of heavy rain across the region, especially in the Big Bend. Overnight the chance for rain diminishes slightly, but spotty storms will continue overnight, especially in the early morning hours. Lows will reach the lower 70s with some spots dipping into the upper 60s, but the air will remain humid throughout the night. Skies will remain overcast throughout the night and day tomorrow, keeping our high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Some scattered storms will pop up in time for the morning commute. The heaviest of the rain will fall tomorrow around noon, making for a very wet lunch break. The chance for heavy rain will bring the risk of localized flooding, so remember to turn around and not drown in any flooded roadways. More scattered storms Tuesday will make way for a drier pattern starting midweek, with rain chances dipping below 30% by the end of the work week.