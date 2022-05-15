Sunday evening First To Know Forecast (05/15/22)

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Sunday evening! Scattered showers and storms are expected to linger this evening across South Georgia and the Big Bend. Overnight, patchy clouds should remain and possibly could see some areas of fog. Low temperatures will stay mild in the mid 60's.

Bring on the heat and humidity this week! High temperatures will steadily climb through the low to mid 90's through midweek. On Monday, scattered storms are likely again. A couple stronger storms could develop, especially north of Interstate 10, during the afternoon and evening hours. Gusty winds and heavy rain are what to look out for! Otherwise, Tuesday through Thursday will have very low-end rain chances under partly cloudy skies! Mornings will not offer much relief from the heat as low temperatures look to be in the mid to upper 60's this week.

Rain chances are expected to increase Friday into next weekend. High temperatures will range from the upper 80's to low 90's. Getting back into the summertime groove!