Sunday Evening First To Know Forecast (05/14/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Scattered pop-up showers and storms are showing up across the region this afternoon, especially south of I-10 in the Big Bend. Localized areas of developing storms will continue across the region into the evening before beginning to fizzle out after sunset until around 10pm, when we will be left with some passing clouds. Spotty areas of heavy downpours can be expected through this evening, meaning Mother's Day activities should be prepared to move indoors for the remainder of the day. Overnight clouds will clear out before patchy areas of fog can be expected early tomorrow morning. Lows across the region will reach the upper 60s, with some parts of Southern Georgia and the Forgotten Coast holding on to the low 70s throughout the night. After a sun/cloud mix tomorrow morning, the chance for afternoon storms returns to the forecast in the afternoon. Highs will once again reach the lower 90s for much of the region. Interactions with a frontal system will maintain our rain chances each afternoon this week as our summer pattern continues.