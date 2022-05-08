Sunday evening First To Know Forecast (05/08/22)

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Sunday evening and Happy Mother's Day! It'll be a warm and quiet finish to the evening under mostly clear skies. It's comfortable too, with lower humidity across South Georgia and the Big Bend. Cooler air will settle in through tonight and by morning, low temperatures will dip into the upper 50's to low 60's.

The upcoming work week is going to feature an extended period of dry, sunny days accompanied by lower humidity. High temperatures will gradually climb through the mid to upper 80's throughout the week. Mornings will have a cooler-feel, with low temperatures in the upper 50's through midweek. Each day will consist of sunshine and a few passing clouds at times. It'll also get breezy each afternoon as an area of low pressure is parked out over the western Atlantic Ocean, sending cooler northeasterly breezes in our direction. That low pressure system will eventually shift southwestward toward the coast of Georgia and North Florida by late week. This could modestly bump up rain chances locally on Friday and through next weekend. We'll also get even warmer by next weekend, too.