Sunday Evening First to Know Forecast (05/07/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are ending our weekend beautifully with mostly sunny skies and calm conditions. These clear conditions follow us into the evening, planning to see mostly clear skies with a localized chance of advection fog. Lows are only expected to dip into the mid-60s overnight and a pretty intense warm-up to the 80s again by mid-morning. The outlook for the start of your work week follows a pattern of primarily sunny skies mixed with warm air and humidity that could create a pop-up afternoon shower or two. This leaves rain chances low all week, though the rain is expected to be scattered and localized. Some could go all week without seeing rain, but the possibility of an early evening shower every day must be considered. Even without the rain, temperatures will be slightly above average some days, seeing 90 degrees for highs; lows only look to be in the mid-60s all week long. But just as you plan your day tomorrow, expect mostly sunny skies coupled with more moisture in the air, humidity, and a possible shower in the afternoon. I hope you all had a fantastic weekend, and congratulations to all the graduates across the Big Bend!

-- Katelyn McKinney

