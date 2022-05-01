Sunday evening First To Know Forecast (05/01/22)

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Sunday evening and Happy May 1st! Scattered rain and storms will be present with slow moving downpours and flashes of lightning in very isolated instances. Activity will diminish through tonight. Low temperatures will be in the low 60's by Monday morning.

The first week of May will feel quite summer-like! Each day will offer a blend of sunshine and clouds. Come the afternoon, a few pop-up showers and storms could develop. High temperatures will gradually climb through the upper 80's. By midweek, those high temperatures may soar into the low 90's. It's also going to feel muggy with plenty of moisture in the atmosphere.

A more widespread chance of rain will arrive by Friday with a cold front sliding through the Southeast States. This should lend the immediate area a drier set-up over the early weekend, but it'll still remain quite warm!