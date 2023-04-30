Sunday Evening First to Know Forecast (04/30/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WTXL) — Our weekend has ended on a more calm note. The sunshine is beaming out there, and these clear conditions will follow into the overnight hours. Though breezy at times, things look more chill following the cold front passage; we can see lows deep into the mid-50s, so you should grab that light jacket for the early morning hours. Mentioning the breeze, winds are coming pretty strong from the west, anywhere from 5 to 20 miles per hour. Gusts can be felt up to 30 miles per hour, and the breeze stays sustained until Monday. You might need a jacket to defend against the wind but not the rain; no rain is in the forecast for the work week, and ample sunshine is expected. We also see temperatures for our highs in the 80s and lows in the 50s, sitting near average. The temperatures and sunshine might tempt a beach day, yet high rip currents, a high UV index, and some pretty choppy waters are expected for the next 24 hours. Check with your lifeguards and see if the conditions are a good fit for you and your family. This week is shaping to be a beautiful start for the Big Bend and South Georgia. Have your sun shades and sunblock out for this week, and enjoy some time outside!

--Katelyn McKinney

