Sunday Evening First to Know Forecast (04/29/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WTXL) — Showers with strong pockets are expected to move on for the remainder of the night. This rain is associated with a cold front moving across the region before most of us are awake tomorrow. It is not bringing too much cool weather but introduces a robust west wind with more arid conditions. Gusty winds are of concern until Sunday afternoon, and a Gale warning is also in effect for our coastline until the afternoon hours. Besides the wind, gradual clearing is expected through the day, leaving for weather resembling sunny and 75. This is an excellent follow-up to the showers we saw today, leaving room for any outdoor activities you may have wanted for your weekend. Once this rain makes its way out of the area, dry conditions are expected for the workweek. Rain chances drop, and temperatures bounce around the 80s for the highs and dip in the mid-50s for lows. The next seven days are projected to involve ample sunshine and average temperatures for this time of year.

— Katelyn McKinney