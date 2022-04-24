Sunday evening First To Know Forecast (04/24/22)

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Sunday evening! Scattered clouds will take us through the evening hours with a mild and slightly humid feel. Expect dry and quiet weather tonight with low temperatures in the low 60's.

The warmth will stick around with week with plenty of sunshine. Monday should trend mostly dry and warmer as high temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80's. There could be an isolated shower near the Apalachicola River. A weak cold front will slide through on Tuesday which could prompt a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humidity will become more noticeable on Monday and Tuesday, as well.

That cold front should offer a modest cool-down by midweek but it won't last long. Wednesday will bring high temperatures in the low 80's and the rest of the week will herald another warming trend. Morning low temperatures should be on the cooler side in the mid to upper 50's to close out the work week. Even though warmer and moister air will settle back into the region, we should stay mostly rain-free into the early weekend. A wonderful way to finish up the month of April!