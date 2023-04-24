Sunday Evening First to Know Forecast (04/23/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WTXL) — We are closing out a gorgeous day with clear skies and ample sunshine—a pleasant way to end the weekend and recharge before the work week. You can expect an overcast overnight, more clouds will roll in, but sunshine will return mid-morning into the afternoon on Monday. Monday might also bring some more chance of showers, daytime heating bringing about the sea breeze, which could cause some convergence and create an afternoon shower or two, maybe getting some rumbles of thunder. The rain chances ramp up going later into the work week, with a marginal risk of severe weather possible for Wednesday as our next weather maker approaches. Following such a sunny weekend, we have a soggy work week, trading the sunshades for the umbrellas, but the outlook for our next weekend looks bright and clear. The temperature all week long looks right with average, highs near 80 and lows around the mid to upper 50s. Enjoy this last little bit of sunshine before the rain chances increase.

-- Katelyn

