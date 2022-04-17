Sunday evening First To Know Forecast (04/17/22)

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Sunday and Happy Easter! Expect the evening hours to carry a shot at scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of those storms have the potential to turn severe with gusty winds, lightning, and possibly even some very localized hail. Keep an eye on the forecast if you're outdoors enjoying the holiday! A few more storms are possible overnight into Monday morning. That's due to a cold front that will finally kick this messy weather out of the region. The mugginess will continue on Sunday evening with low temperatures in the mid 60's!

Showers and storms should clear from west to east throughout early Monday. Some sunshine may even break through for areas west by Monday afternoon. High temperatures should make it to the low 80's. Breezy conditions will follow the front with a cooler airmass on the way! Low temperatures will be in the low 50's by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be a top-tier day! Prime sunshine, cool northerly breezes, and high temperatures in the mid to upper 70's will be unbeatable. It'll be comfortable too as humidity is essentially eradicated by the sweeping cold front and drier air!

The coolness is only temporary as high temperatures will climb gradually through the 80's into next weekend. Plenty of sunshine will be around and no rain is expected to ruin any parades so enjoy all of the warm and dry weather!