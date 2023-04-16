Sunday Evening First to Know Forecast (04/16/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A few more showers still need to make their way through our area, and cloudiness will persist until the early morning hours. All related to a cold front trekking through the Big Bend and South Georgia. Following this front is a high pressure which will settle in for the start of our work week, bringing low rain chances and drier conditions. As a result, rain chances will be non-existent for our region for the next seven days, and sunshine will prevail over the skies. You can also feel a slight chill in the morning during the week, with lows in the 50s; with daytime heating and all the gorgeous sunshine, high temperatures will climb to the 80s. It will be a magnificent week to eat lunch outside, take afternoon walks, or enjoy the coastal regions. With all the extra sunshine, the UV index will be more significant, so remember to wear sun protection and other gear needed for this week, including sunshades and short sleeves. For our friends struggling with allergies, the dry weather on the way will ramp up pollen spread, and your car is expected to turn more and more yellow as the week progresses. The dry weather also has some fire weather concerns for Monday with increased wind from the North; best to refrain from unnecessary burns later in the week. In summary, our last little bit of rain for the rest of the week moves out tonight; expect sunny and dry conditions for the following days. Have a great week everyone!

— Katelyn