Sunday evening First To Know Forecast (04/10/22)

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Sunday evening! The rest of the night will be picturesque under mostly clear skies and comfortable conditions. Low temperatures won't be as cold on Monday morning as they are expected to drop to the upper 40's.

A warm and humid trend will arrive this week! Fortunately, a dry stretch will last up until the late week period. Monday through Wednesday will feature a steady warming trend with high temperatures in the low 80's. Each day will feature slightly breezy conditions with winds mainly out of the south. This will bring an uptick in moisture. Therefore, each subsequent day this week may bring more scattered afternoon clouds than the next. Same goes for that sticky-feel; each day you'll notice that humidity more and more! We should trend mostly dry, but a stray shower might pop-up, but that'll be few and far between! Patchy fog becomes a better possibility on both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Speaking of mornings, they will get milder as the week goes on. Low temperatures will be in the low 60's by midweek.

The next system that will impact South Georgia and the Big Bend arrives on Thursday. Expect scattered showers and storms during the day Thursday.

A general unsettled pattern may linger through Easter Weekend, which means a few more rounds of scattered showers and a few storms are possible at times.