Sunday Evening First to Know Forecast (04/09/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WTXL) — Starting the work week chilly and windy, with temperatures in the 50s, you will want a jacket on hand! The wind could even be gusting around 25 mph, mixed with dry air from the North; the nip in the air cannot be ignored. Pesky cloud cover will dominate Monday morning, but sunshine should begin to peak by the afternoon, relieving this gloomy weather. High pressure will move on in, helping to alleviate the clouds for Tuesday and Wednesday, leaving those days relatively quiet and mild. But the end of the work week is looking to be soggy; showers and thunderstorms are expected to move into our area Thursday; the possibility of severe weather is still to be determined, but have the rain gear ready to end the week. The focus to close out the weekend and to start the week is the chilly mornings and the windy conditions, which you will notice as you are out the door tomorrow. I hope you enjoyed your holiday weekend, and have a great rest of your week!

-- Katelyn

