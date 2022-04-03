Sunday evening First To Know Forecast (04/03/22)

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Sunday evening will be picture-perfect under clear skies! It'll get chilly tonight with low temperatures falling to the upper 40's by Monday morning. Areas of patchy fog are possible Monday morning, so drive carefully!

One more dry day will be on tap Monday under mostly sunny skies! High temperatures will warm up into the low 80's.

Our next severe weather threat arrives on Tuesday. Scattered storms during the afternoon have the potential to pack a punch! Strong wind gusts, heavy rain, and an isolated tornado or two are the top concerns. Exact timing of these storms will need further adjustment so stay tuned for the latest on Tuesday's severe weather risk. It'll be windy outside of storms, as well.

Another system will impact us on Wednesday, once again driving up the severe storm potential. Strong storms are possible Wednesday and the primary threats are damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.

A strong cold front will finally push the messy weather out of the area by Thursday. A few showers and a couple storms may linger during the morning, but there severe risk low.

Much colder and drier air will filter in for Friday into the weekend. High temperatures will only be around 70 degrees. Morning's will get cold again with low temperatures expected to plummet to the upper 30's to low 40's over the weekend.