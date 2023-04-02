Sunday Evening First to Know Forecast (04/02/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WTXL) — Dense morning fog and isolated storms are forecasted for Monday, and you can expect more humidity and cloud coverage. The Storm Prediction Center has most of southwest Georgia and northern Florida counties under a marginal risk for severe weather, 1 out of 5. The greatest threat is wind gusts and slight chances of hail. A brief tornado cannot be ruled out though it is not showing to be favorable in the conditions on Monday. You can expect the temperature to rise this week, hitting the 90s on Thursday; every day will see a mix of sun and clouds. We will have winds coming from the south this week, helping to keep dewpoints up, and the muggy feel will be present throughout the week. Easter weekend is looking to be a little soggy as a front will move on through, just precisely the timing of the front is uncertain, so don't cancel your Easter plans just yet! We will keep you up to date on what you need to know going into the upcoming holiday weekend. Have a great week, everyone!

--Katelyn McKinney

