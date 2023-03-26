Sunday Evening First to Know Forecast (03/26/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WTXL) — Closing out the weekend, you expect a very isolated shower or two. The rain should move on out as we continue into the overnight hours. Low-level clouds will dominate the skies tonight, helping to keep us warm, only dropping as low as 68 degrees tonight. We still maintain flow from the south, holding those dewpoints high so you will feel muggy at night. The moisture may bring some patchy morning fog for the early morning commuters, though the sky is clear as we get closer to the afternoon. Strong afternoon showers are expected for Monday, especially in the interior spots of south Georgia. The increased moisture and daytime heating can cause more pockets of showers and storms in North Florida Counties, so you will want to leave the house with some rain gear. The rain persists into Tuesday, leaving the potential for even more severe weather: gusty winds, hail potential, and a brief isolated tornado or two. This looks to be the pattern until Wednesday; by then, drier or mild conditions are in the forecast, even a quick cool down before we warm up again to end our week.

As always, with any severe weather threat, try and review your safety procedures and identify a safe space in your home. Ensure you can get notifications for when threats and warnings are present nearby. Keep that rain gear on hand for the coming days, and get ready for some humid & muggy conditions.

— Katelyn McKinney

