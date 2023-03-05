Sunday Evening First to Know Forecast (03/05/2023)

Those short sleeves and sunshades were brought out today! With abundant sunshine and warm temperatures, this Sunday closes out beautifully. We can expect clear conditions overnight, and stargazing conditions look ideal. Though some isolated and patchy fog rolls on by midnight, this could affect your Monday commute, though it clears out before 9 am. Monday, expect more cloud cover and increased moisture as our winds will be coming from the south. You might even get caught up in a patchy light shower; those can be expected spontaneously throughout the afternoon. Best to keep an umbrella in the car for the next couple of days in case you encounter one. The showers are not likely to be soaking rain but rather a sprinkle. Wednesday and Thursday, expect fair conditions, with a slight temperature drop bouncing around 80 degrees. The next weather maker of concern rolls in around Friday/Saturday, bringing increased rain chances and temperatures slightly below average for next weekend!

Have a good week!

-- Kately