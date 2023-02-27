Sunday Evening First to Know Forecast (02/26/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WTXL) — We tied the record high-temperature today at the airport; some isolated areas maybe even shattering the record; if you were outside today, no doubt you felt the heat. However, keep the t-shirts and shorts out because the heat stays until next weekend! Luckily though, clouds help us stay calm, and for our friends around the coast, you guys have the natural AC, sea breeze. We can expect winds to increase the next few days from the southwest, and gusts can be up to 25 mph tomorrow, sustained around 9-17 mph. The increased winds bring concerns for fire danger in the coming days; due to the limited rainfall, high temperatures, and gusty winds, starting a fire might not be ideal until later in the week. You can expect the next few mornings to bring increasing cloud coverage, fog is expected for the Monday morning commute, but it should be out of the by 10 am. Monday night into Tuesday morning might bring some spotty showers near the coast with an influx of south moisture associated with the front; not expecting a downpour and very isolated risks for light showers. Though you will see ample sunshine in the afternoons, sweating may be a problem for most of us this week, with highs in the mid-80s. You can expect the following weather maker on Friday; a cold front will push through, bringing a much milder weekend, highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s, much more typical for this time of year. I hope you all had a wonderful weekend, have a great start to March, and enjoy the heat while it lasts!

- - Katelyn McKinney

