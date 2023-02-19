Sunday evening First To Know Forecast (02/19/23)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's going to be a comfortable Sunday night with a few passing clouds. Overnight, some areas of patchy fog may develop which can last through Monday morning. Low temperatures will dip into the mid 40's. Monday will offer a mix of sunshine and clouds with high temperatures in the upper 70's. Another round of morning fog will likely happen on Tuesday. The rest of the work week and weekend, much warmer air will surge into the region bringing record-challenging heat everyday! Tuesday through Sunday, high temperatures will soar into the 80's, with upper 80-degree readings possible later this week. Due to the influence of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere, rain chances will be very slim! There could be a stray shower trying to pop up on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday afternoons due to a southerly wind pattern...other than that we'll trend mainly dry areawide! It may be breezy at times midweek, with a blend of sun and clouds and humid conditions, daily. Morning low temperatures will be in the upper 50's and low 60's through the weekend. It'll feel more like the middle of springtime this week with no cold spells expected to come our way for at least the next 7 days!