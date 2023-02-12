Sunday evening First To Know Forecast (02/12/23)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It'll stay breezy this evening with decreasing cloud cover! Get ready for some more chilly weather tonight because low temperatures are going to dive down into the upper 30's by Monday morning. There may be some patchy frost both Monday and Tuesday mornings, as low temperatures are again expected to drop into the upper 30's on Tuesday morning. Monday and Tuesday will be beautiful under plenty of sunshine with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 60's and lower 70's, respectively. Wednesday will trend dry too, with a mix of sunshine and clouds; high temperatures will climb well into the 70's and it'll be a bit humid. Thursday is going to be humid, breezy, and very warm with high temperatures in the upper 70's. Scattered rain and storms look to arrive later on Thursday, continuing into Friday. Expect cooler and drier weather early next weekend with high temperatures Saturday in the 60's and back near 70° on Sunday afternoon.