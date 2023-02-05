Sunday evening First To Know Forecast (02/05/23)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Partly cloudy skies and a mild-feel will be around on Sunday evening with clearing skies expected overnight. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40's by Monday morning, so a touch chilly to start the early part of the day! However, get ready for a warming trend to take over this week! High temperatures Monday will climb to the low 70's, mid 70's Tuesday, and near 80° on Wednesday and Thursday. Low temperatures Tuesday morning will still be on the chilly side in the mid 40's. But, Wednesday through Friday morning, low temperatures will rise well into the 50's. Dry weather and plenty of sunshine will stick around Monday through Wednesday, so looking beautiful early this week! Widespread rain and a few thunderstorms look to arrive on Thursday and Friday. By the weekend, much cooler and drier air will arrive with high temperatures topping out in the 50's during the afternoons and morning low temperatures in the 30's.