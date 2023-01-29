Sunday evening First To Know forecast (01/29/23)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Cloudy skies, scattered rain, and a couple thunderstorms are on tap this Sunday evening! Grab the umbrellas and keep them handy because a few showers may linger into Monday morning, too. Some patchy fog may also pop up for the Monday morning commute with low temperatures in the upper 50's to low 60's. Get ready for a very warm and humid work week on the way! High temperatures Monday will rise into the mid to upper 70's. Same goes for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. A few showers may develop Monday afternoon with some breaks of sunshine between the cloud cover. Clouds look to remain in the picture on Tuesday and Wednesday with mainly dry conditions, though a stray shower might try to pop in at times! That's because we'll be working with a lot more moisture this week, hence the humid-feel that will be here to stay starting Monday and lasting through Friday. Later this week, a better developed low pressure system looks to move across the Gulf Coast. By Thursday, clouds will increase and rain and storms will move into our western areas later in the day. Rain and storms will stick around into Friday. Depending on the eventual track and intensity of the incoming system, severe weather may be a bigger concern. Stay tuned for the latest First To Know forecasts as those details become clearer in the coming days. Luckily, cooler and drier weather will arrive by early next weekend with high temperatures on Saturday in the 60's!