Sunday evening First to Know forecast (01/22/23)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A strong line of rain and storms will continue pushing eastward through the Suwannee River Valley this evening with some clouds and lingering showers left behind. Luckily, quiet weather will be here the rest of tonight and it'll cool down, too! Low temperatures will be in the 40's by Monday morning with decreasing clouds during the day! High temperatures should reach the upper 50's to low 60's by Monday afternoon and it'll be a touch breezy. Tuesday will feature increasing clouds with high temperatures in the upper 60's. Late Tuesday night, some showers and storms may move into our far western communities. On Wednesday, expect more widespread rain and storms. Storms may have the capacity to turn stronger, so stay tuned for the latest First to Know forecast updates! High temperatures Wednesday may reach the low 70's with increasing humidity. Much cooler and drier weather will settle in on Thursday and it'll stay that way through Saturday. Expect more sunshine later this week with high temperatures in the upper 50's and low 60's through the weekend. Low temperatures will drop down to the 30's later this week, too.