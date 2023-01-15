Sunday evening First to Know forecast (01/15/23)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One more bitter cold night is in store before warmer weather settles in this week. Tonight, expect clear skies and very chilly conditions with low temperatures taking a tumble to the upper 20's to low 30's by Monday morning. Light freezes and frosty spots are a good bet on Monday morning, so you might have to spend some time defrosting your car if you're heading out early tomorrow morning. Otherwise, Monday will be beautiful under plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid 60's by the afternoon. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40's by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will bring more cloud cover and humidity, but there will be times of sunshine with high temperatures in the low 70's. A few stray showers are possible on Tuesday, though they'll be very hit or miss. Areas of patchy fog are possible on Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be warm, humid, and partly cloudy; high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70's. An isolated shower or two looks possible on Wednesday. Tuesday through Wednesday may also be breezy at times, with winds coming mostly from the south. Morning low temperatures this week will get milder in the 50's.

Thursday looks to be the wettest day of the work week with a weak cold front set to slip through the region. Scattered rain and a couple thunderstorms are possible on Thursday, in addition to breezy, humid, and warm conditions. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70's. A temporary drying and cooling trend should unfold Friday with more sunshine and high temperatures near 70°. By next weekend, more wet weather may arrive with rounds of rain and a few storms Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will stay warm in the low 70's next weekend with morning low temperatures in the 50's.