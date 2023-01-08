Sunday evening First to Know forecast (01/08/23)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Sunday evening! A quiet and pleasant stretch of weather will be around through the middle of the work week with cool mornings and mild afternoons. Rain will return later this week with much chillier weather by next weekend.

Mostly cloudy skies will stick around tonight into Monday morning. Some areas of patchy fog may develop by Monday morning, with low temperatures in the upper 40's to low 50's to start the day! Clouds will decrease throughout Monday morning, with more sunshine by the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 60's in the afternoon. Low temperatures Tuesday morning will be in the mid 40's. Clouds will return on Tuesday, but we'll trend mostly dry areawide with breaks of sunshine at times. High temperatures Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 60's. Expect mostly sunshine and dry weather Wednesday with high temperatures around 70°.

A cold front is set to slip through the region later this week which will kick off scattered rain on Thursday with high temperatures in the low 70's. Showers may linger into Friday morning with high temperatures in the low 60's.

Cooler and drier weather will be here next weekend with high temperatures on Saturday and Sunday in the mid to upper 50's and low temperatures in the mid 30's.