Sunday Evening First to Know Forecast (06/11/2023

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Closing out Sunday and heading into Monday, we are still seeing muggy conditions and maybe a few more rain clouds heading into the overnight and early morning hours. These storms and showers do have the possibility to ramp up for your Monday, with possible damaging and strong wind gusts and a slight potential for some hail around the afternoon hours. The early morning hours include some areas of dense fog, which may leave you wanting a couple of extra minutes to make your commute in the morning hours. Other things to keep in mind going into Monday and the rest of your work week is the heat, high temperatures sitting in the mid-90s for the majority of your day with feels like temperature brushing the triple digits in isolated areas, more widespread as we go into the later parts of the week. We are returning to the summer-like pattern of moderate mornings turning hot and humid afternoons, creating an excellent recipe for storms and showers to propagate along the Big Bend. Some severe pockets of the storm are possible tomorrow, with multiple rounds of severe weather possible going into our work week. Stay cool and hydrated this week, and keep up to date on the local watches and warning here on First to Know Weather.

-- Katelyn McKinney

