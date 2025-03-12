Sun shines bright overhead as pollen covers us in yellow

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Wednesday brings us a few patchy areas of fog early.

After fog clears, we keep in blue sky overhead!

Sunshine and warmer air from the south-southwest bring us into the upper 70s and low 80s for our Wednesday afternoon.

Rain chances hold off until Thursday afternoon.

We will see a few isolated storms across South Georgia, and the tri-state area could receive a few rumbles of thunder and stronger gusts of wind.

We have a 'marginal' or 1/5 risk for severe weather threats for our tri-state area Thursday afternoon. We will dive more into this Thursday morning for you.

Our eyes are on late-Saturday night and early Sunday morning for our next round of widespread strong to severe thunderstorm threats.

