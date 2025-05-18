Summer-like heat continues Monday with another chance at breaking a record high

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Temperatures in the 90s Sunday afternoon with dewpoint temperatures in the 70s have made for oppressive heat to end the weekend. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies have come along with little to no rainfall, with only a small chance at a spotty storm moving through South Georgia later this evening.

Overnight, temperatures will slowly fall through the 70s, with lows bottoming out in the lower 70s early Monday morning. Patchy fog will develop after 2am as mostly clear skies remain overhead.

Monday begins with lingering areas of patchy fog in the first few hours of the morning before temperatures reach the 80s by 10am. Skies turn mostly sunny as fog evaporates, and temperatures reach the 90s by 2pm. Highs peak in the mid 90s for most of the area, with the record high to beat in Tallahassee being 96 degrees set back on May 19th, 1938.

Highs return to the 90s each afternoon through Thursday with overnight lows around the 70 degree mark. Scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday, but outside of that, most of the area remains rain-free until Sunday next week. While Friday may feature the coolest day of the week, it will remain warm with the potential to heat back up over the weekend.

