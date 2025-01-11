Sub-freezing temperatures Sunday morning make way for a cold and dry afternoon

Temperatures in the low 40s just after sunset Saturday evening are setting up a cold and blustery night across the Big Bend and South Georgia as lows are expected to dip into the 20s early Sunday morning. Temperatures drop below the freezing mark after midnight as skies remain mostly clear with only a few passing clouds from time to time. Winds remain calm for most of the area, giving the potential for lows to drop a few degrees from forecast in a few locations.

Temperatures do not rebound all that much over the course of Sunday with sunny to mostly sunny conditions throughout the day. Temperatures gradually warm through the 30s and 40s during the morning hours before reaching the 50s by noon. Highs peak in the low to mid 50s with calm winds and blue sky Sunday afternoon.

Monday features the chance for scattered showers beginning in the morning, but temperatures remain on the chilly side with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s. Skies dry and clear out in time for Tuesday, where lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s continue through Thursday. A slight warm up with highs in the 60s is expected starting Friday before the next chance of rain comes Saturday in the form of scattered showers.