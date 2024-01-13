Sub-freezing lows arrive by midweek, ushering in the coldest air of the season

It's been a chilly afternoon across the Big Bend and Southern Georgia, with highs only making it into the mid 50s. However, dry air has moved into the region, allowing the air to have a crisp feel to it. Winds out of the northwest today have brought in a cool breeze to the region, helping to filter in the cooler and drier air. Heading into tonight, rain will stay away from the area with a mostly cloudy sky persisting. This will help keep temperatures from dropping off too quickly, but they will still fall into the low to mid 30s across the region by sunrise tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will start off on the cold side with temperatures rising through the 30s and 40s throughout the morning as skies clear and become mostly sunny by the afternoon. This will allow temperatures to get warmer tomorrow than they were today, with highs reaching the low 60s by mid afternoon. Martin Luther King Jr. Day will bring mild, but slightly below average temperatures. Morning lows will fall into the upper 30s with daytime highs in the low 60s and upper 50s. Monday night features an isolated chance at showers that become a little more widespread during the day on Tuesday.

These showers will come along with a cold front that ushers in frigid air heading into Wednesday. Skies will dry out Wednesday, but morning lows will bottom out in the low to mid 20s, meaning a hard freeze is possible across the region, with the potential for frozen and burst pipes across the area. This frigid air will keep highs in the 40s Wednesday, with lows returning to the 20s Thursday morning. The chance for scattered showers Friday warms the region into the 40s at night and 60s during the day, but another cold front moving through the region will bring highs down into the 40s and lows into the 20s again to start next weekend.