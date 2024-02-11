Strong to severe storms tonight into Monday: what you need to know

Steady southerly flow across the region has brought in warm and humid air, which will help fuel strong to severe storms during the overnight hours into the day tomorrow. Temperatures Sunday afternoon range from the upper 60s to upper 70s with dewpoint temperatures in the 60s indicating a very humid atmosphere. Some isolated showers are moving through the region Sunday afternoon, and will continue to do so through the overnight hours.

Around midnight, scattered storms will begin moving through the region, some of which have the potential to reach severe limits. Any severe storms during the overnight hours should be isolated in nature, but there is the possibility for damaging wind gusts and a tornado or two, meaning it is vital to have multiple ways to receive alerts during the overnight hours. Scattered storms will continue through sunrise, as another more significant line of storms prepares to move through the region.

Around 10 am Monday, a line of storms ahead of a cold front will begin moving into the region from west to east. This will bring bursts of heavy rain with the potential for damaging winds and a few tornadoes. This is when severe weather is most likely, and the line will continue to push through the area through 6 pm in the evening. Areas around Tallahassee will see the strongest storms move through between noon and 4 pm, while areas near Valdosta will see the strongest storms between 3 and 6 pm.

The cold front will push through around sunset tomorrow evening, bringing down temperatures and bringing more sunshine heading into the middle of the week. Wednesday will be partly cloudy for Valentine's Day activities with highs in the mid 60s. Overnight lows this week will be in the upper 30s and 40s, before this weekend brings the chance for more storms in the forecast, especially on Saturday.

A calm week is expected once we get through strong to severe storms on Monday.