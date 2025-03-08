Strong to severe storms move into area overnight into Sunday morning

Spotty showers and overcast skies Saturday will make way for increasing storm overage overnight into Sunday morning. While a widespread severe weather event is not expected, areas of gusty winds and the potential for small hail or a brief tornado does exist for parts of the Big Bend and South Georgia on Sunday. Temperatures remain mild in the 60s overnight with Sunday highs in the mid 70s as lot of moisture filters into the area.

Rain begins to become steady with the potential for severe weather before sunrise Sunday morning, meaning you should have multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts before heading to bed Saturday night. While the risk for severe weather remains 1/5 across the Big Bend and South Georgia, the most likely time for damaging storms would be early in the morning, after midnight but before 8am. While there will be periods of showers and storms for parts of the area midday, the next round of storms will peak in the late Sunday afternoon through evening hours.

Periods of heavy rain may be the most noticeable threat with a widespread area of 1-3" of rainfall accumulation expected. While this is not expected to be a significant flooding event, flood prone areas should keep in mind water can pile up in low-lying areas with poor drainage during some of the heavier rainfall periods.

The rain begins to move out after midnight Sunday night into Monday morning, with passing clouds and cool temperatures Monday making way for much more sunshine and warm weather by Tuesday. A spotty shower cannot be ruled out Thursday, but that will not bring nearly as much rain to the region as the weather maker we are tracking tonight.

Stay tuned to ABC 27 First To Know Weather for the latest.