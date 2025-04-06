Strong to severe storms Monday, with spotty storms beginning Sunday night

Most of the area has remained dry Sunday afternoon with highs reaching the mid 80s for much of the Big Bend and South Georgia. More clouds than sun this afternoon with a southerly wind continue the muggy feel across the area that will last into the overnight hours. Temperatures start to fall through the 70s after sunset before bottoming out around the 70 degree mark early Monday morning.

Spotty showers and storms are possible throughout the overnight hours, and a storm or two with a damaging wind gust cannot be ruled out. The bulk of the severe weather threat holds off until after sunrise Monday morning, with scattered storms in the morning hours becoming more widespread during the afternoon. This will be enough to consider Monday a washout for the majority of the area, especially for the evening commute home.

Throughout the day on Monday, a 2/5 risk for severe weather exists, with the potential for damaging wind, small hail, and even an isolated tornado in the strongest storms. Make sure to have multiple ways to get alerts before heading to bed, including by turning government alerts on in your phone's settings. If a tornado warning is issued for your area, you can tune into ABC 27 and we will have the latest on the storm.

The most widespread impact across the area Monday will be periods of heavy rain, with a general 1-3 inches of rain expected across the Big Bend and South Georgia. Localized spots could see more. Some ponding in flood-prone areas is possible, so make sure to turn around, don't drown, if you encounter flooded roadways.

Rain moves out of the area between sunset and midnight Monday evening, when skies will begin to clear and cooler and drier air begins to move into the area.

Tuesday morning lows in the 40s with daytime highs in the 60s and low 70s bring temperatures below average after the past few days have felt more like summer!

