Strong storms Sunday night, major cooldown by Monday

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — A strong line of potentially severe storms will move eastward through South Georgia and the Big Bend Sunday night. Overnight, temperatures will take a nose dive down to the upper 30's to low 40's by Monday morning. Cloudy skies will likely stick around for the morning but the afternoon may bring moments of sunshine. However, don't expect that to help cut the chill in the air! Temperatures will only top out in the low 50's by the afternoon. Monday night into Tuesday morning will be the coldest with temperatures dropping to near the freezing mark! Keep the jackets handy this week!

Tuesday and Wednesday offer a modest climb in temperatures to the 60's with some more sunshine! The next chance for showers arrives on Thursday thanks to a cold front which will again bring more chilly air late-week into the early weekend.

