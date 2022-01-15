Strong storms Saturday night through Sunday morning

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Strong storms are heading our direction on Saturday night. The storms have the capacity to produce heavy rain that could lead to isolated flooding concerns. Additionally, strong wind gusts are likely and could possibly be damaging. There is a low-end risk for a brief tornado, especially closer to the coast. Thanks to the strong winds, there is going to be some nuisance coastal flooding across our Big Bend communities.

Essentially, the biggest risk for severe storms will be along and south of I-10; and especially in Franklin, Liberty, and western Wakulla Counties.

The storms will persist into Sunday morning for our eastern counties. Strong winds will be around the rest of Sunday with much colder air moving in to stay. There could be a stray shower Sunday afternoon but a general clearing will take place.

Monday is going to be blustery and cold with high temperatures only in the low 50's! Make sure you grab the layers this week because low temperatures will be down near freezing on Tuesday morning. Not much of warm-up will happen this week either, it'll stay fairly chilly as another strong cold front approaches late this week, prompting showers Thursday and another big cool-down next weekend.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First Alert Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.

