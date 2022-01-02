Strong storms arrive late in Big Bend, South Georgia Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (WTXL) — It's a quiet, muggy and warm start to your Sunday. The best time of day to get any shopping done or run errands is the morning. There will be a few scattered showers out there. Otherwise expect cloudy skies with pockets of sun.

Winds will begin to pickup out of the south with gusts up to 30 mph. Coastal areas are in a wind advisory as well as a coastal flood advisory for Sunday as the wind will create rough seas and gusty conditions for areas in Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson, and Taylor County.

Thunderstorm activity will begin to pick up past lunch. A line of strong storms will arrive in Southwest Georgia and Western Big Bend late this afternoon producing heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning. There is the small chance of a brief tornado as the line moves into the region. The line will be on the doorstep of Tallahassee by early evening. Eastern areas will be the last to see the storms exit by midnight.

Have the winter jackets ready to go before walking to the bus stop Monday morning. A strong cold front will usher in chilly air. The afternoon will remain cold with sunny skies.