Storms roll through Sunday AM with damaging winds and isolated tornado possible

Clouds are moving into the Big Bend and South Georgia as temperatures fall from the 70s into the 60s overnight. An isolated shower is possible as early as 2am before storms start to fill in on the radar before sunrise. The main line is expected to move through around the sunrise hours, bringing gusty winds, with a few spots having the potential for damaging wind gusts and an isolated brief tornado. Make sure to have emergency alerts turned on in your phone's settings when you head to sleep tonight, so you have a way to be alerted if a tornado warning is issued before you wake up.

The entire area is under a 2/5 slight risk for severe storms, with damaging wind gusts being the primary threat. We cannot rule out a few tornado warnings as the line of storms moves through with heavy rain and gusty winds. A wind advisory is in effect for the entire area through 1pm Sunday, where winds out of the southwest will be sustained at 15-25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Pay special attention to the radar Sunday morning and avoid heading out when storms are rolling through.

By Sunday afternoon, skies will be clearing with mostly sunny skies to end the day. This will also start a cool down, with lows reaching the upper 30s early Monday morning. Cold starts in the 30s are expected Tuesday as well with mostly clear skies as highs reach the 60s. Another round of storms is expected Wednesday before lows cool into the 30s and 40s with highs in the 50s and 60s to end the week.

Stay tuned to ABC 27 First To Know Weather with the latest on Sunday morning's severe weather threat.