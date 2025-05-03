Storms move through Saturday night with an isolated threat for severe weather

A mostly overcast and humid Saturday has kept highs in the lower 80s and upper 70s for most of the area Saturday afternoon. A few sprinkles have materialized overhead from time to time, but widespread rain has remained west of the area. Temperatures will gradually fall through the 70s and into the 60s overnight, with a line of storms moving in from the west after sunset.

This line of storms will begin moving through eastern areas like Bainbridge and Sopchoppy as early as 8 or 9pm this evening, with the line peaking in intensity in the hours around midnight for areas like Tallahassee and Valdosta. Along this line a few localized areas with a damaging wind gust are possible, and a brief tornado spinup cannot be ruled out, so make sure to have multiple ways to receive emergency alerts before heading to bed.

Most storms are expected to remain below severe limits, and will have moved out of most of the area by sunrise.

Sunday morning beging with clearing clouds as lows in the 60s around sunrise warm into the 70s by 11 am as skies turn mostly sunny. Some drier air works its way into the region by Sunday afternoon, making highs in the mid 80s feel more bearable than most days this past week.

Drier weather continues to start the week, with no rain in the forecast Monday and Tuesday, with lots of sunshine and highs in the 80s with lows in the 50s. Highs near the 90 degree mark on Tuesday.

A few more clouds come into play with isolated to scattered rain chances to end the workweek, making it feel more humid with a less settled atmosphere. Highs in the 80s with lows in the 60s feel more muggy than they will the early part of the week.

