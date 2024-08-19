Storms move out tonight with clear skies taking over through midweek

Scattered storms are popping up this afternoon across the area, most localized and brief in nature. Rain will be on and off for a good chunk of the area for the rest of the evening before skies start clearing around sunset. Tonight's full moon rises just after 8:30pm and will be visible throughout the night with clear skies. Temperatures fall through the 80s and 70s and bottom out in the low 70s for lows early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature dry and sunny conditions, with noticeably less humidity. While still hot, it will be more comfortable than this past weekend outdoors and there won't be afternoon storms to dodge. Highs reach the mid to upper 90s with lows in the low to mid 70s. Heading out to the polls for Tuesday's primaries will feature dry and sunny weather throughout the day, and while it will be less muggy than usual, it will still be hot!

Scattered storms return to the forecast Thursday afternoon as more moisture works its way back into the area. A good amount of sunshine during the day will allow for pop-up showers by the afternoon. Storm coverage continues to be widespread each afternoon into the weekend with highs in the low to mid 90s and lows in the low to mid 70s.