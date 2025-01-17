Steady rainfall Saturday makes for a washout before very cold weather next week

A dry and sunny end to the workweek has left temperatures in the mid 60s just before sunset Friday evening. Temperatures will remain mild throughout the night falling into the 40s by 9pm and bottoming out in the upper 40s during the overnight hours. More cloud cover works into the area overnight as showers begin to approach the area from the west. A few showers are possible during the early morning hours of Saturday, but the bulk of the rain holds off until at least mid morning.

While some breaks are expected between periods of steady rain Saturday, most of the day will be on the wet side. After 10am, steady rain begins across much of the area and lasts on and off throughout the day. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 60s throughout the day. A widespread 1-3 inches of rain is expected through Saturday night, before a cold front moves through and brings colder temperatures into the area.

Highs still reach the upper 50s Sunday afternoon before colder winds from the northwest usher in below freezing temperatures Sunday night. Monday morning will be the first of a stretch of days with below freezing low temperatures, falling into the mid 20s. Highs reach the low 40s Monday through Wednesday next week, with the potential for wintry precipitation Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Temperatures are expected to be around the freezing mark, which makes for a tricky forecast on who will see rain and who will see possible snow.

We are multiple days away from any potential winter weather event, so it is too early to give a sleet or snowfall forecast at this time. Stay tuned to ABC 27 First To Know Weather for the latest.