Spotty showers Friday evening make way for a beautiful sunny weekend

Temperatures in the mid 70s and lower 80s Friday afternoon have brought a warm start to the weekend. A few spotty showers have popped up on radar, which will bring a localized burst of heavy rain to parts of the region before sunset. After sunset, the frontal system triggering these showers will have moved out of the area, bringing clear skies and temperatures that gradually fall into the 50s, and for parts of the region, the 40s, early Saturday morning.

Clear, blue sky starts and ends the day on Saturday, with temperatures slowly climbing through the 50s over the course of the morning, reaching the 60s by 11 am. A drier feel to the air seeps into the region along with a light breeze out of the north-northwest. This keeps the air feeling comfortable into the afternoon as highs peak in the low 70s across most of the area.

Clear and sunny skies continue with lows in the 40s and highs in the 70s on Sunday. A slight warm up with highs in the 80s and lows in the 50s occurs for the early part of next week, but skies stay dry through Tuesday, where an isolated chance at a shower or storm exists later in the day.

Rain chances remain minimal through the end of next week, making for a great 7 days to get outdoors and enjoy beautiful weather!

