Spotty showers around on Thanksgiving with a low severe weather risk

Temperatures in the mid to upper 60s across the area this morning are making for a warm and muggy start to Thanksgiving across the Big Bend and South Georgia. There are a few showers on radar, but none of which showing severe weather concerns at this time. There is a window of time this morning where a stronger storm could pop up, but that appears unlikely at this time.

Throughout the day, temperatures will gradually warm through the 70s with highs reaching the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. A brief sprinkle cannot be ruled out over the course of the day, but nothing that would bring a washout that ruins outdoor plans.

As the cold front moves through overnight it ushers in much colder air, where highs only reach the upper 50s and lower 60s Friday afternoon as more sunshine enters the area. This chilly weather lasts into the weekend before a reinforcing cold front brings down temperatures even more heading into the first week of December. Lows could dip below freezing for some early next week!