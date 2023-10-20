Some showers today make way for a dry weekend with high temperatures returning to the 80s

A few brief isolated showers are popping up on radar this afternoon north of I-10, but much of the region is remaining on the dry side. Any areas that do pick up on rain this evening in Southern Georgia will see a very light shower that doesn't last long. A mix between sun and clouds has been present across the area today with temperatures warming up into the low to mid 80s this afternoon. This is slightly warmer than our average high of 81 degrees this time of year. Winds have also been breezy at times coming out of the west-southwest, with gusts up to 20-25 miles per hour. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the mid 50s with mostly clear skies making it a great night to stargaze.

Tomorrow morning temperatures will warm through the 60s and 70s, turning a cool morning into a warm afternoon. Highs tomorrow will reach the low to mid 80s with sunny skies dominating the region throughout the day. This will make for some great weather for FSU Homecoming activities and the FSU vs. Duke game tomorrow night. Heading into next week, some upper level clouds filter into the forecast, but sunny periods will be found throughout the week with negligible rain chances. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s as the week progresses, keeping our weather typical for October. Another great weekend to enjoy the outdoors is underway!